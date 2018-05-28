Stream 174.2.2, the Latest Release from DJ Paypal

Berlin producer DJ Paypal has unveiled a new 13-track project called 174.2.2. The release is his first since his contributions to last year’s Teklife compilation and his first solo full-length since his Brainfeeder debut Sold Out in 2015. In the description, Paypal writes that it’s specifically “not an album,” and sounds more like a collection of loosies and outtakes than a proper release. Even so, it’s nice to hear new music from the DJ, who’s most recently been playing one-off shows in the UK. Check out 174.2.2 below.

<a href="http://djpaypal.bandcamp.com/album/17422" target="_blank">174.2.2 by Dj Paypal</a>