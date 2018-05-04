German DJ and Techno producer, DJ Koze, has released his latest album Knock Knock and it is available now on all streaming services. The album features guest appearances from Bon Iver, José González, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Arrested Development’s Speech, Mano Le Tough and more.

DJ Koze has released four songs from the album prior, including a two-song EP and a music video for “Pick Up,” giving an idea of what to expect on the true follow-up to 2013’s Amygdala. Since the last album, Koze has been working on his label, Pampa records, and making compilation albums such as Pampa vol. 1, the DJ-Kicks remix record and a 2015 EP XTC. He is currently on a world tour which includes taking part in music festivals from around the globe, like Primavera Sound and the Oasis Festival. Stream the new album below.