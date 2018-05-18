Disclosure – “Ultimatum” (ft. Fatoumata Diawara)

Electronic duo Disclosure have released a new song “Ultimatum.” Featuring a prominent sample of Fatoumata Diawara’s voice, the track adds a Malian touch to the duo’s soulful deep-house sound.

“Sorry it’s been a while—we have been missing you all immensely, so we wanted to share with you something we’ve been working on now that the sun is shining and the trees are green,” the duo shared in a statement. “A few months ago, we stumbled across an amazing female vocalist named Fatoumata Diawara. While digging through her discography we discovered this beautiful sample and started messing around, having fun and experimenting with it.”

“Ultimatum” marks the first new song from the duo since remixing their own single “Nocturnal” in 2016. Earlier this year, the brothers said they were starting work on their third album. Check out “Ultimatum” below.

