Music producer Noel “Detail” Fisher has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by two female recording artists, according to court docs obtained by TMZ and The Blast. Singers Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley filed restraining orders against Detail on Tuesday, which were granted pending a hearing.

Buch accused Detail of assaulting and raping her in February after a recent recording session in Miami. From TMZ:

Kristina claims he got violent last week while they were at the Malibu Beach Inn. In the docs, she says he forcibly grabbed her by the hair, hit and choked her. Kristina claims he bit her lip during the tirade … and she was left with bruises on her arms, head, back and legs.

Buch alleges that this wasn’t an isolated incident, citing other instances of alleged rape or abuse and accusing Detail of forcing himself on her “after recording songs on multiple occasions.” She also included an allegation that Detail forced her to have sex with him in front of another woman who filmed the assault.

Ackley accused Detail of subjecting her and Buch to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse and essentially turning them into sex slaves under the guise that it was what they had to endure to become stars. From The Blast:

Both women claim Detail promised them a successful career and, as one of them put it, they “had to do exactly what he told me to do to make it in the music industry.” The women say Detail would control what they ate and when they slept and restricted their communication, even recording their conversations. The most recent incidents occurred within the last week, when Kristina claims Detail attacked her and screamed in her face, grabbed her by her hair, and began banging her head against the ground. In an incident the day before, Peyton claims Detail assaulted Kristina first and then her. She says he threw both of them around a hotel room and continued to assault them throughout the night (for about six hours, she claims).

Peyton also alleged that Detail forced her to take nude photos and have sex with him in front of another producer after he walked in on her taking a bath.

Detail is known for producing hits for the likes of Drake, Wiz Khalifa, and Lil Wayne. He also co-wrote and co-produced “Drunk in Love” by Beyonce.