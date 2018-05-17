News \

Watch Deerhunter Perform With Animal Collective and Debut a New Song

deerhunter perform new songs and are joined by animal collective
CREDIT: Mike Windle - Getty Images

Deerhunter have a new album coming out soon, and during a concert in New York this week, they debuted a few songs from it. The show was the first stop in Deerhunter’s summer tour, and, as Steregum notes, they performed seven new songs: “Detournement,” “Futurism,” “What Happens To People,” “Element,” “No One’s Sleeping,” and “Death In Midsummer.” For their second New York show on the following day, they played a very similar set but this time they were joined by most of Animal Collective (everyone but Panda Bear).  Animal Collective joined Deerhunter onstage at the end of an encore for a extended improvised jam. Watch some footage from that second show in New York through fan videos below.

 

“Element”. New song by Deerhunter

A post shared by Brian Garfield (@bgarf) on

And then Animal Collective took the stage to do a group jam with Deerhunter.

A post shared by Steven Swartz (@dotdotdotmusic) on

Members of #animalcollective joining #deerhunter for an epic encore #liveatlpr

A post shared by Ryan Kane (@ryrykane) on

Israel Daramola
Tags: animal collective, deerhunter