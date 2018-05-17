Deerhunter have a new album coming out soon, and during a concert in New York this week, they debuted a few songs from it. The show was the first stop in Deerhunter’s summer tour, and, as Steregum notes, they performed seven new songs: “Detournement,” “Futurism,” “What Happens To People,” “Element,” “No One’s Sleeping,” and “Death In Midsummer.” For their second New York show on the following day, they played a very similar set but this time they were joined by most of Animal Collective (everyone but Panda Bear). Animal Collective joined Deerhunter onstage at the end of an encore for a extended improvised jam. Watch some footage from that second show in New York through fan videos below.

“Element”. New song by Deerhunter A post shared by Brian Garfield (@bgarf) on May 16, 2018 at 8:50pm PDT