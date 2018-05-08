Grohl, my man, be careful! At a Foo Fighters show in Florida last week, Dave Grohl stumbled during some tension-building rock’n’roll stage business. In the buildup to a song, he duckwalked and tiptoed around, picking slyly on his wireless guitar and mugging for the audience. Unfortunately, at one point, he got to close to a monitor and tripped, causing his guitar to land on the monitor and make a big silly open-string noise.

He recovered quickly. Back at the mic, he observed, pausing dramatically for effect: “I almost broke my fucking leg over there. Here’s the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your fucking leg, that means it’s a great show.” As if reminding the crowd of past heroism at a 2015 show in Sweden, Grohl continued: “And say I did break my fucking leg…do you think I’d fucking go home? You think this show would be over?” The crowd bellowed in the negative. “That’s right, motherfuckers!” Grohl, clearly a huge hero, countered.

Watch footage below.