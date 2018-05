Last night in Oakland, Dave Grohl performed at Notes & Words, a small benefit festival for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. During the largely acoustic set, the Foo Fighters frontman was joined on stage by his daughter, 12-year-old Violet Grohl. Together, the two covered Adele’s “When We Were Young,” with Violet singing and her father on acoustic guitar. Watch a clip of the performance below.

