Dashboard Confessional Spoils NYT Crossword Puzzle
Avid fans of the New York Times’ daily crossword puzzle, please look away: Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba has gone and spoiled today’s 27 across. In his defense: Any Dashboard fan could have figured this out in about three-tenths of second.
27 across: Emo. @nytimes pic.twitter.com/rWuaEiVVHj
— Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) May 11, 2018
Read Spin’s 2003 cover story on Dashboard Confessional, written by Andy Greenwald, and our review of the band’s new album Crooked Shadows.