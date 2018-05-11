Avid fans of the New York Times’ daily crossword puzzle, please look away: Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba has gone and spoiled today’s 27 across. In his defense: Any Dashboard fan could have figured this out in about three-tenths of second.

