Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast”

A week ahead of her new record Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett has released the album-closing ballad “Sunday Roast,” a plaintive song feels like a pep talk to a dejected old friend. “I know all your stories but I’ll listen to them again,” Barnett sings as the music gathers steam around her.

“Sunday Roast” was technically made available as the B-side to a Record Store Day exclusive single, but this is the first time you’ll be able to hear it digitally. In addition to the standard streaming services, it also comes with a very funny video. It’s positioned as a guitar lesson to help you learn to play the song, but it quickly becomes clear that it will not be very helpful to any aspiring strummers. Hear “Sunday Roast” below.