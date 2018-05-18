News \
Watch Courtney Barnett Play “Nameless, Faceless” on Fallon
Courtney Barnett’s highly anticipated new album Tell Me How You Really Feel was released today, and to celebrate the occasion, the Melbourne singer-songwriter appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the album’s jangly lead single, “Nameless, Faceless.” Barnett released the singles “Need A Little Time,” “City Looks Pretty,” and “Sunday Roast” from the record ahead of its release, and is preparing to embark on a European tour at the end of this month following a series of American dates. In the fall, she’ll be touring North America with Waxahatchee. Watch her typically stripped-down Fallon performance below.