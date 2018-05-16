After the experimental, jarring “Accelerate” and the haunting ballad “Twice”, Christina Aguilera has released yet another detour in the form of a Jon Bellion-produced duet with fellow vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato. It’s a more melancholy spin on the empowerment themes of Aguilera’s “Beautiful” and Lovato’s “Confident,” but the underlying messages are the same: “It’s just the way it is/And maybe it’s never gonna change/But I got a mind to show my strength/And I got a right to speak my mind”

The two singers trade lines and harmonize throughout over a backing track that recalls Lovato’s own record Tell Me You Love Me from last year. There’s also an impressive key change toward the end, as well as a deep male voice that intones “who told you you’re allowed to think?” It all adds up to one of the better songs released from Liberation thus far.

Liberation is out June 15th via RCA.