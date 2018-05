Bush played an old favorite on Conan Thursday night in preparation for the band’s summer nostalgia tour with Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale is rocking a very early ’90s t-shirt over long-sleeved shirt layered look as he dusts off “Comedown” from the British rockers’ 1994 breakout album Sixteen Stone.

Bush’s last album was 2017’s Black and White Rainbows, their seventh studio album.