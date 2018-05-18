K-pop heartthrobs BTS have released their new album Love Yourself: Tear. The latest installment in their “Love Yourself” series following last year’s Love Yourself: Her, the album builds on the concepts of the previous release with a new full-length album, in contrast to Her’s EP format. Announced last month just a few weeks after their “Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself Wonder” video, the release arrives via Big Hit Entertainment and follows 2014’s Dark & Wild, as well as 2016’s Wings.

The last few years have seen the band become one of the dominant international acts in the American music industry. In 2014, BTS came together in Los Angeles for the first time, learning about West Coast culture from artists like Warren G and Coolio. Later that year, BTS made a surprise appearance at L.A.’s Troubador, followed by a formal performance at KCON 2014 alongside K-pop giants G-Dragon, Girls’ Generation, IU and others. In 2015, they continued honing their live performance, launching their Live Trilogy in USA tour. BTS returned to KCON in 2016 to perform for more than 76,000 people in Los Angeles across the three-day event.

Most recently, the group have continued to crossover into the American mainstream. In 2016, Wings marked the highest-charting K-pop album in history to date and throughout 2017, the band continued to affirm their dominance in the American marketplace. Hitting the red carpet for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, BTS won the top Social Artist award at the Social Artist award. Most recently, they’ve announced a new world tour across North America. Check out Love Yourself: Tear and catch BTS on tour with dates as listed here.