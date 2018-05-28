BTS Earn First No. 1 Album with Love Yourself: Tear

K-pop boyband BTS have earned their first number one album in the US with Love Yourself: Tear. Their latest album was released through BigHit Entertainment earlier this month, earning 135,000 album-equivalent units in the US across the week ending May 24, as Billboard reports. Of that number, 100,000 represent traditional album sales. Love Yourself: Tear is the first non-English language album to top the Billboard 200 chart in 12 years. The group recently performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, as well as on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Listen to the album below and revisit our review of the breakout success here.



