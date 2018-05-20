Korean pop group BTS debuted their new song “Fake Love” on U.S. television at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony. The song is the lead single from the seven-piece group’s new album Love Yourself: Tear, released this past Friday (May 18), when the song also received a cinematic music video. Their BBMAs performance recreated some of the video’s intricate choreography and met a rapturous reception from the audience, including many who came prepared with light-up batons. Cracking a joke about BTS fans’ screaming, show host Kelly Clarkson donned a comically large pair of fuzzy pink earmuffs as she introduced the group.

BTS are known for attracting a large international fanbase, and predictably enough, they’ve already won this year’s Billboard Award for Top Social Artist. The fan-voted award honors the artists who dominate Billboard’s pop-heavy Social 50 chart, which measures fan engagement on social media platforms. BTS beat out four powerhouse solo acts: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.

New album Love Yourself: Tear follows BTS’ earlier extended play Love Yourself: Her, and the group will support the new release on tour in the U.S. later this fall. Read Spin’s review of Love Yourself: Tear, and watch a clip of BTS performing “Fake Love” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards below.