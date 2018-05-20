News \
Watch BTS Perform “Fake Love” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards
Korean pop group BTS debuted their new song “Fake Love” on U.S. television at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony. The song is the lead single from the seven-piece group’s new album Love Yourself: Tear, released this past Friday (May 18), when the song also received a cinematic music video. Their BBMAs performance recreated some of the video’s intricate choreography and met a rapturous reception from the audience, including many who came prepared with light-up batons. Cracking a joke about BTS fans’ screaming, show host Kelly Clarkson donned a comically large pair of fuzzy pink earmuffs as she introduced the group.
BTS are known for attracting a large international fanbase, and predictably enough, they’ve already won this year’s Billboard Award for Top Social Artist. The fan-voted award honors the artists who dominate Billboard’s pop-heavy Social 50 chart, which measures fan engagement on social media platforms. BTS beat out four powerhouse solo acts: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.
New album Love Yourself: Tear follows BTS’ earlier extended play Love Yourself: Her, and the group will support the new release on tour in the U.S. later this fall. Read Spin’s review of Love Yourself: Tear, and watch a clip of BTS performing “Fake Love” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards below.