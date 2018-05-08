Brooklyn indie-rockers Big Thief are going on tour this summer and well into the fall. The extensive tour begins at the end of the month, with the band going to the Boston Calling music festival before jetting off to Switzerland, Portugal and the U.K. The tour then returns back to North America for the fall with shows in Vancouver, Portland, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. This is Big Thief’s first tour since their sophomore album Capacity dropped last year. They rleased the EP Wide Winged Bird earlier this year. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale on the band’s website, and you can read our profile of the band here. See the full tour schedule below.

Big Thief:

May 25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling music festival

May 27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch music festival

May 30 – Kerrville, TX @ Kerrville folk festival (adrianne lenker solo)

Jun 1 – Kerrville, TX @ Kerrville folk festival

Jun 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Jul 20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork music festival

Aug 9 – Haldern, NW, Germany @ Haldern pop

Aug 10 – Copenhagen, 06, Denmark @ Haven festival

Aug 13 – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Winterthur musikfestwochen

Aug 15 – Viana do Castelo, Portugal @ Parades de Coura

Aug 16 – Trondheim, Norway @ Pstereo

Aug 30 – Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom @ End of the Road festival

Aug 30 – Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open festival

Sept 20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial %

Sept 22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Sept 25 – Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewing Company #

Sept 28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s $

Oct 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %

Oct 2 – El Paso, TX @ Low Brow Palace %

Oct 15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall $

Oct 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

Oct 19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre $

Oct 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church $

Oct 21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

Oct 24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle $

Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

$% = w/ iji

# = w/ Luke Temple

$ = w/ The Range of Light Wilderness