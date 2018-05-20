Beyoncé Owns a Church Now

The Church of Beyoncé is now in session, please rise and join us in prayer. According to a new report from TMZ, the musician is now the proud owner of a 7,500 sq. ft. church in New Orleans.

Built in the early 1900s, the two-story building has been out of use for some time, listed at $850,000 on the local real estate market. The structure is two bed, two bath, and allegedly near the house of Solange, who’s recently become a New Orleans resident.

According to the listing, the church “affords many possibilities for redevelopment as a single, multi-family [dwelling], remaining as a Church, possibility of a commercial usage or many other possibilities.” Thought it isn’t clear just what her plans are for the space, others like the recent “Beyoncé Mass” at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco might have a few event ideas in mind. For more details, check out the church’s real estate listing here.