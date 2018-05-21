Netflix announced today that Barack and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year production deal with the service, which will involve the former President and First Lady helming a series of exclusive “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.” Rumors about the potential deal between the Obamas and the streaming platform have been circulating since March. As the New York Times reports, the programming will be focused on themes and subjects that were fundamental to the Obamas during Barack’s terms in office. In a press statement, the former President explained:

One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.

The NYT also reports the former President has told “associates” that he will intentionally not be attacking Donald Trump specifically in any of the programming. No specific projects associated with the deal have yet been announced.