asap-bari-arrested-for-sexual-assault

ASAP Mob co-founder and VLONE founder ASAP Bari (real name Jabari Shelton) has been arrested for sexual assault. The creative director and former Nike collaborator was charged with two counts of sexual assault, according to the London Metropolitan Police. “Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault at a Shoreditch hotel on 10 July 2017 have charged [Shelton],” a statement from the Police department reads. Shelton was released after posting bail, with an upcoming court date to follow this June 14.

Last year, a video allegedly depicting Shelton engaging in sexual misconduct made its way online. Shelton later issued a statement calling the video “misleading,” saying he was “disappointed in the situation, as well as [himself].” ASAP Ferg has since commented on the situation, saying it’s “just a fucked up thing,” and that he doesn’t “condone that shit.” Nike has since ended its relationship with VLONE and Bari in response to the allegations.