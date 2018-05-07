Arrested Development is returning for a fifth season at the end of the month, and now we have our first look at the season with a new trailer. In the trailer, we are reunited with the Bluth family, who are still at each others throats and coming with wild schemes, like a Lindsay Bluth running for office. The trailer also recaps highlights from first 3 seasons (and mostly ignores the fourth one much like the audience did). Series creator Mitch Hurowitz recently announced a remixed version of the fourth season in which the Rashomon-style edit is replaced by a more traditional version true to the original series tone. The new season of the show will debut on May 29th, an announcement that was first made on the famous Bluth stair car strategically placed in NYC. Watch the new trailer below.