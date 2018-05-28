Ariana Grande Teases New Song “The Light Is Coming” Featuring Nicki Minaj: Listen

Ariana Grande has shared a teaser snippet of a new song with Nicki Minaj. Allegedly titled “The Light is Coming,” the track has been hinted at on Twitter and mentioned on Fallon in connection with her upcoming album Sweetener. The video shows Grande lip-syncing to a brief snippet of the song.

This isn’t the first time the two have worked together. Minaj made a guest appearance on Grande’s 2016 hit “Side To Side” and in 2014, the two appeared on “Bang Bang” with Jessie J. Last month, Grande released “No Tears Left to Cry,” and teased songs like “R.E.M.,” “God is a Woman,” and “Raindrops” on Fallon. Sweetener is rumored to be arriving this July. Watch her latest teaser below.