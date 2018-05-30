Ariana Grande’s new interview in The Fader confirms some of the collaborations on her forthcoming album Sweetener. We already knew the album, produced with Max Martin and Pharrell as well as longtime collaborator Tommy Brown, featured Nicki Minaj on the Pharrell-helmed song “The Light Is Coming,” but The Fader profile reveals that Missy Elliott will appear on a track called “Borderline. From Fader:

On “Borderline,” another Pharrell production, Missy Elliott makes a guest appearance, an experience that Ariana has been aiming for since she was crazy young, dancing in her room to Missy’s music, and studying her music videos directed by Dave Meyers, who ended up directing the clip for “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Sweetener is confirmed to be released some time in July, and Ariana has already teased several songs on Fallon. Troye Sivan also confirmed recently that Ariana Grande will be on his own album Bloom, out at the end of August. Read the full Fader profile here.