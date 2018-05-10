Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Split: Report

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have split after two-and-a-half years as an item, according to multiple reports. The news, first reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, is a real surprise for a couple who just last month were spotted cuddling at Coachella.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and her Pittsburgh rapper boyfriend were rumored to have started dating back in early 2016, after they collaborated on tracks together including Grande’s 2013 breakout hit “The Way” and Miller’s “My Favorite Part.” Grande fessed-up in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “This is so crazy. I’ve never had the relationship talk on a show before,” she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2016. When DeGeneres asked if she was happy with the MC, she said, “Yes.”

Their busy schedules were reportedly behind the decision to separate, though the artists will remain friends, according to People.

Billboard has reached out to representatives for comment.

This story originally appeared at Billboard.