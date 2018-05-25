ANOHNI — “Miracle Now”

ANOHNI has released a new song, “Miracle Now,” in honor of her sound and video installation and retrospective of the same name opening at Kunsthal Nikolaj in Copenhagen.

“The video stars Page in the original production of MIRACLE NOW,” ANOHNI wrote on Facebook. “Page, a trans-surrealist NYC icon, starred in my plays in the 1990s. She was a constant source of joy and inspiration.”

ANOHNI’s last full-length album, Hopelessness, was a 2016 Spin Essential. You can read T. Cole Rachel’s review here. She followed that up with the stunning Paradise EP in 2017.