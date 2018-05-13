New Music \

André 3000 Releases 2 New Songs for Mother’s Day: Listen

andre-3000-releases-2-new-songs-for-mothers-day-listen
CREDIT: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

André 3000 has released two new songs for Mother’s Day. The Outkast rapper uploaded the songs to a new Soundcloud account, also joining Instagram to post the song’s credits, lyrics, and more. The first song, titled “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” is an acoustic ballad dedicated to his parents, while “Look Ma No Hands” is a 17 minute instrumental jazz piece featuring André on bass clarinet and English songwriter and producer James Blake on piano. Listen below.

 

I love you mom. Link in bio

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@therealandre3000benjamin) on

Link in bio

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@therealandre3000benjamin) on

Rob Arcand
Tags: andre 3000, Outkast