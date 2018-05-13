New Music \
André 3000 Releases 2 New Songs for Mother’s Day: Listen
André 3000 has released two new songs for Mother’s Day. The Outkast rapper uploaded the songs to a new Soundcloud account, also joining Instagram to post the song’s credits, lyrics, and more. The first song, titled “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)” is an acoustic ballad dedicated to his parents, while “Look Ma No Hands” is a 17 minute instrumental jazz piece featuring André on bass clarinet and English songwriter and producer James Blake on piano. Listen below.