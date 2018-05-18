Aesop Rock is back with a new single called “Klutz,” his first since last year’s charity benefit single “Hot Dogs.” The track is another display of free-associative pyrotechnics–one of a full career’s worth–from the Portland alt-rap icon and former Def Jux associate. It is not (yet) pegged to any upcoming release. The pleasantly streamlined video for the chorusless mini-monster (“Occasionally song structure eludes me and it feels good,” Aesop said in a press statement) comes from the rapper’s frequent collaborator Rob Shaw. Last summer, Aesop also released Triple Fat Lice, a collaborative EP with fellow cerebrally-minded virtuoso Homeboy Sandman. He also scored the B-movie action-thriller Bushwick. Watch the “Klutz” video below.