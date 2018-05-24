50 Cent Under Investigation for “Aggravated Harassment”

Rapper 50 Cent (born Curtis James Jackson III) is currently under investigation with the NYPD for allegedly threatening a cop on Instagram, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

“There is a formal complaint on file for aggravated harassment and detectives are investigating,” the NYPD said in a statement.

According to a report by Page Six, in a since deleted post on his Instagram, 50 Cent reportedly wrote on Wednesday, “Get the strap.” (Strap often refers to a gun.) He frequently uses the phrase on his social media accounts. According to the report, the rapper made the statement in reference to NYPD Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez, head of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.

In a statement to THR, the rapper’s rep said, “Months ago, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson filed to trademark the phrase ‘Get The Strap,’ a slogan he has been posting across all of his social media platforms. It is posted in connection with photographs and videos, including many featuring just him or things he is promoting.”

The statement continued: “Taken in its proper context, the specific post in question was neither intended as, nor could reasonably be interpreted as a threat or call to violence against anyone. So the record is clear, Mr. Jackson does not condone or promote the use of violence against anyone.‎ ‘Get The Strap’ is a playful phrase used by Mr. Jackson to punctuate absurd and outrageous situations.”

Following news of the complaint, 50 Cent shared a pic of the report, with the caption, “Oh shit, get the strap. LOL. they investigating my drip, l got too much sauce. #HipHop.”

Patrick Shanley contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.