Video: Zayn – “Let Me”

Zayn, once known as Zayn Malik of One Direction, has released a new single from his upcoming sophomore solo album (still, no release date). The singer’s sunny pop track “Let Me” comes complete with a typically lavish and cinematic new video courtesy of director Jose Padilha and co-starring Scarface/Breaking Bad/Ray Donovan actor Steven Bauer. The video is intended as a a sequel of sorts to the last Zayn crime-romance epic–the video for last year’s Sia-featuring “Dusk Till Dawn”–and ends with a “To Be Continued” disclaimer. Will Zayn ever not be embroiled in some intrigue-filled romance? Tune it next time to find out. Watch the “Let Me” clip below.