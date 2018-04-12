Stream Young Thug’s New Hear No Evil EP

Young Thug has released three new songs, “Anybody” with Nicki Minaj, “Up” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Now” with 21 Savage as part of his Hear No Evil EP. The title is most likely alluding to a claim he made last year that he would “act deaf for a year,” not releasing any new music in solidarity with his deaf brother. Though he technically broke that commitment by dropping the track “Back Bone” earlier this month, Thugger has now returned with a three-song EP that seems to emphasize deafness and sign language even beyond its title, with the song “Anybody” accompanied by a video that features a young man performing the song’s lyrics in sign language. Check it and the rest of the EP out below.

