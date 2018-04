This weekend saw the release of the soundtrack to Before Anythang, a documentary about the origin of Cash Money Records. The soundtrack includes contributions from Migos, Gucci Mane, Dej Loaf, and the reunited Big Tymers. It also features a new song from Young Thug titled “Back Bone.” Produced by TM88 and Wheezy, it’s a charming, yet mostly unnecessary, track that features Thug in cruise control.

