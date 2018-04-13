Yodeling Kid Chooses Grand Ole Opry Over Post Malone

You may have heard that Mason Ramsey—the 11-year-old boy from Illinois who became a viral star for his frankly awesome rendition of a 70-year-old Hank Williams tune performed in a Walmart—will be appearing at Coachella this year. Good for him: he appears to be a talented kid, and it’s nice to hear his moment in the spotlight appears to be turning into an actual monetary windfall for him and his family, unlike so many others who pop up for 15 seconds on YouTube or Vine and disappear forever a week later. But the news we’re more interested in is the Coachella performance he turned down, rather than the one he accepted (which was with the EDM artist Whethan, who tweeted about looking like him).

According to TMZ, Post Malone also approached Ramsey about appearing with him onstage. But the rapper wanted him for the first weekend of Coachella, and Ramsey already has a performance booked at the Grand Ole Opry. The kid clearly knows his country music history, so it makes sense that he would choose the Nashville institution over a potential flash in the pan like Posty. But there’s good news for anyone hoping to hear some ethereal auto-tuned yodels in the background of “White Iverson”: per TMZ, Mason’s people are talking with Malone about linking up for Coachella weekend two.