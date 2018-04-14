Watch Yodeling Boy’s Coachella Performance

Yesterday marked the first day of Coachella’s first weekend this year at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. In addition to the usual roster of performances from headliners Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Eminem, eleven-year-old viral sensation Mason Ramsey—otherwise known as the Yodeling Walmart Boy—also performed at the festival. After capturing the hearts of meme fans everywhere with a viral footage of him performing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in an Illinois Walmart, the budding meme has ridden his celebrity to an appearance on Ellen, a massive performance at a Walmart parking lot, and now a performance spot at one of the biggest festivals in North America: Coachella.

While a whole bunch of artists (including Post Malone) reached out to Ramsey to be a part of their performances, the yodeler decided to take the stage with EDM producer Whethan, who has already tweeted about looking like him. Unfortunately for Posty, Ramsey is scheduled to play the Grand Old Opry during his Post Malone set, which feels much more in line with his classic country ambitions anyway.

Though there have already been a bunch of EDM remixes of Ramsey’s initial viral performance, his performance wasn’t some terrible mashup of country and EDM; instead, he sang a cappella with a rendition surprisingly close to his initial Walmart debut, save for a bit of unstiflable enthusiasm. Watch his performance below, including a reaction clip (and later photo with) Justin Bieber enjoying the show from the crowd.

after the yodel kid followed me i dmed him to try and get him to come out as whethans guest at coachella. and it happened. ur welcome everyone. i love u mason and i love the internet pic.twitter.com/VSjLjS9mU4 — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) April 13, 2018

From Walmart to Coachella, I see you yodel boy. pic.twitter.com/ezxaiyJyoY — Gianna Chen (@xoxo_gianna1114) April 13, 2018

WTF Whethan really just brought out the Walmart yodel kid at Coachella O M G@whethanmusic @theMasonRamsey@Coachella pic.twitter.com/y31m54MK82 — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) April 13, 2018