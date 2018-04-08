News \
Watch Yo La Tengo and Kurt Vile Cover The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”
Yo La Tengo recently set out on tour in support of their new album There’s A Riot Going On and at their stop last night in Philadelphia, the band was joined on stage by famed Philly rocker Kurt Vile. As the band’s first set came to a close (they played two sets and an encore), Vile joined them on guitar for a cover of the Cure’s 1992 hit “Friday I’m In Love,” which they recorded for their 2015 mostly-covers album Stuff Like That There and have been known to play live on a handful of occasions. Vile also played with the band on their There’s A Riot Going On song “Here You Are.” Watch it all happen below.