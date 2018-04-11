Report: XXXTentacion Sues Woman He Allegedly Hit in Video for Defamation

Rapper XXXTentacion (Jahseh Onfroy) is suing the women he appeared to hit in the head in a recet video amid claims of fraud and extortion, TMZ reports.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the rapper claims that the woman in the video’s grandparents asked him for a $300,000 payment to prevent the woman from holding a press conference about the incident. The 20-year-old rapper claims that he didn’t assault the woman but merely “tapped the back of her head” and alleges that she’s trying to exploit separate domestic battery charges against him from a 2016 incident. In addition to the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment charges, the Capitol Records recording artist faces 15 felony witness tampering charges.

“For those who are questioning why I didn’t come forth earlier was because I was terrified for my life,” the alleged victim from the video said in a statement last month.

“The video is obviously posed and in jest,” the rapper’s attorney told Pitchfork. “We have been advised that it was posted by this ‘terrified’ woman several years ago, not just recently. The difference is that Jahseh is now a famous performer and songwriter. Draw your own conclusions.”

XXXTentacion is currently under house arrest while he awaits trial on the domestic violence and witness tampering charges.