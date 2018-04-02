Stream Wye Oak’s The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs

Wye Oak are releasing their fifth album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs on Friday. The album juggles electronic experimentation and grandiose pop scope with the more traditional indie-rock stylistic impulses of the duo’s formative work. The band has released the promising singles “Lifer,” “It Was Not Natural” and the title track from the album, and now they are sharing the whole thing for streaming ahead of its release date. Listen over at NPR.