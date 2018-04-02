Watch The Worm’s Heart, a New Short Film by The Shins

The Shins released their fifth album Heartworms in March 2017, and they’ve spent the intervening year finding new ways to present its material. First came The Worm’s Heart in December, another new record that presented the same songs in new arrangements—fast songs turned into ballads, guitars swapped for keyboards, and so on. Now comes a short film of the same name, soundtracked by snippets of Worm’s Heart tracks. It’s directed by drummer Jon Sortland and features bandleader James Mercer on a whimsical journey to find Amelia Earheart. Watch it below.