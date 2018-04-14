Vince Staples Brings Out Kendrick Lamar at Coachella: Watch

Vince Staples is a known Kendrick Lamar fan, and during his set last night at Coachella, the Long Beach rapper brought out Kendrick to perform their Big Fish Theory track “Yeah Right.” Lamar headlined the festival last year, and 2018 also found him joining SZA during her set to play their hits “Doves In The Wind” and “All The Stars.” Watch clips of his performance with Vince Staples below and check out Coachella’s first weekend livestream here.