Watch the War On Drugs Perform “In Chains” on Late Night With Seth Meyers

The War On Drugs made a stop on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “In Chains” from last year’s acclaimed A Deeper Understanding. A long, beautifully layered and highly fussed over song on an album full of them, the band really makes it come alive in the show. The band’s subtle but high quality performance cuts the song length down a bit and highlights the best things about the track–the record is free to overtake you and it does. Watch the full Late Night performance below: