Video: SOPHIE – “Faceshopping”
Producer SOPHIE isn’t much for subtlety. In the past few months, she’s released three powerful, unique singles: the comforting “It’s Okay to Cry,” the demented R&B of “Ponyboy,” and the jagged big beats of “Faceshopping.” While the former two songs came with videos attached, “Faceshopping” just today got the SOPHIE visual treatment. And what a treatment it is: the producer’s face gets chopped and screwed, quite literally, as a metaphor for the faces we present to the world. Watch the clip below.
SOPHIE also announced a run of live performances, including two U.S. dates:
04-21 – Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta
05-13 – FORM Arcosanti
06-9 – Radar Festival, Italy
06-15 – Sonar, Spain
07-7 – Pohoda Festival, Slovakia
07-12 – NOS Alive, Portugal
07-13 – Bilbao BBK Live, Spain
Despite the steady drip of new music, there is still no announcement of a new album.