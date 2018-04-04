Video: SOPHIE – “Faceshopping”

Producer SOPHIE isn’t much for subtlety. In the past few months, she’s released three powerful, unique singles: the comforting “It’s Okay to Cry,” the demented R&B of “Ponyboy,” and the jagged big beats of “Faceshopping.” While the former two songs came with videos attached, “Faceshopping” just today got the SOPHIE visual treatment. And what a treatment it is: the producer’s face gets chopped and screwed, quite literally, as a metaphor for the faces we present to the world. Watch the clip below.

SOPHIE also announced a run of live performances, including two U.S. dates:

04-21 – Drunken Unicorn, Atlanta

05-13 – FORM Arcosanti

06-9 – Radar Festival, Italy

06-15 – Sonar, Spain

07-7 – Pohoda Festival, Slovakia

07-12 – NOS Alive, Portugal

07-13 – Bilbao BBK Live, Spain

Despite the steady drip of new music, there is still no announcement of a new album.