Video: LEYA – “Sister”

The Brooklyn-based experimental duo LEYA–made up of violinist Adam Markiewicz, of The Dreebs, and harpist Marilu Donovan, who often performs with Eartheater and GABI–twists classical instrumentation into fractured, conceptual pop songs. Layering their evocative choral vocals on meandering, yet-deliberate string arrangements, LEYA pushes their sound into the future by contorting classical conventions into contemporary contexts–sometimes placid, sometimes frightening, always beautiful.

LEYA announced Friday their debut release, “The Fool,” out May 11 on Burlington, Vermont-based label NNA Tapes. The LP features contributions from Eartheater, Sunk Heaven, and PC Worship (in which Markiewicz has performed). To celebrate, they’ve offered us the first single and accompanying video, “Sister.” Directed by Kathleen Dycaico, the clip shows the parlay of two intertwining figures, caught in a deciduous aquatic dance where time moves of its own accord. Coupled with the almost religious tone of the song, the knockout clip transports the viewer to another world, one in which Joanna Newsom, Anohni, and Moses Sumney could also reside. Watch the NSFW clip below.

“The Fool” is available for preorder via Bandcamp and NNA Tapes.