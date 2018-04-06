Video: Ivan Dorn – “Afrika”

Ivan Dorn, a Russian-born, Ukranian-based polymath, has spent the last few years trying to break out of his Eastern European confines. With successful stints as a singer, actor, TV host, and DJ, he’s a personality strong enough to carry him across borders.

That’s never been more apparent than on “Afrika,” where Dorn takes whirling, nonstop percussion and sneering vocals to the Masaka region of Uganda. It’s a place where he’s not only taken deep inspiration from, but also one where he’s determined to give back: Dorn has spearheaded what he’s calling the Afrika Project, helping set up a music school and orphanage for youth in Masaka.

Today sees the official release of the video for “Afrika.” It features Dorn at the center of a cast of dozens of Ugandan children who dance like everyone is watching, to great effect. The song is instantly infectious, and that bleeds into the joyous, celebratory clip. Watch it below.

“Afrika” comes off of the 2017 Dorn release OTD, out now on Condorn Company / Masterskaya.