Video: Glassjaw – “Shira”

Glassjaw is back to “restore the feeling.” Their new video for “Shira,” the first single from last years’ Material Control, is a heavy, thundering track full of loud, aggressive guitars and low, tender singing. The video uses black-and-white footage from live shows that hits all the notes you’d expect: crowd surfing, moshing, and sweaty dudes in a dirty club. It would be hilarious if it didn’t hit all the nostalgic beats for post-hardcore shows, and it does perfectly match the song. Glassjaw currently plans to embark on a summer tour with Quicksand for Material Control.

You can watch the video below: