Video: Gallant – “Gentleman”

R&B singer-songwriter Gallant returns with a new song and video today. “Gentleman” is a sparse, ethereal synth-laden record with lyrics as romantic and smooth as the track sounds. In both the song and the video, Gallant poses himself as the perfect gentleman doing his best D’Angelo impression. The clip also seems to take place in the same empty void of blue backlight that Kelela spent time in.

The video, directed by Sasha Samsonova, certainly creates a sensual, spacious vibe to match the gentle, high octave melody that Gallant brings to the song. There’s no word yet on whether this single will be the first track from a larger project to follow-up 2016’s Ology, but for now we have a new Gallant song that’s perfectly enjoyable to the ears.

Watch the video below: