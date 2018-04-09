Video: Dashboard Confessional – “Heart Beat Here”

Dashboard Confessional are back with a new video for the single “Heart Beat Here.” One of the more tender, anthemic ballads from this years’ surprising Crooked Shadows, the video is earnest, schmaltzy and endearing in the ways that Dashboard has spent over a decade perfecting. Shot in black-and-white, the clip shows a couple cuddling, concert footage of the band, and lead singer Chris Carrabba strumming a guitar amongst billowy curtains. Watch it below: