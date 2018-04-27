U2 have a new music video for “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way,” a song from their most recent album Songs of Experience. It’s directed by fashion and music photographer David Mushegain, who decided to revisit some of the same subjects—alternative-leaning Dublin youth, many of whom identify as LGBTQ—that he’d previously photographed for a series of street style portraits, as he explained to Vogue. All the featured young people are dancing, modeling, smooching, showing off their outfits, and generally look to be thriving in their new roles as the ambassadors of love! Even so, it is extremely funny to try and imagine most of them stanning U2 on a regular basis. Hello, fellow kids—hope you all got paid. Watch below.