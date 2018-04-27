U2 – “Lights of Home” (Beck Remix)

U2 have released a new remix of “Lights of Home,” by their recent tourmate Beck. With its fuzz-blues guitar lick (lifted from a Haim song) and lightly funky drums, the original from Songs of Experience could almost pass for U2’s version of an Odelay album cut. Rather than playing that stuff up, the remix is all echo and bombast, rendering an odd effect: Beck remixed a U2 song that kind of sounds kind of like Beck and just made it sound more like U2. Hear it below.