Video: Ty Dolla $ign – “Don’t Judge Me” ft. Future & Swae Lee

Ty Dolla $ign is back with a new video for one of the standout tracks from 2017’s fantastic Beach House 3 album, “Don’t Judge Me.” Ty, along with the songs’ guest stars Future and Swae Lee, are featured in an illuminating, warped video that might play tricks on your depth perception with the way the shots recall a Magic Eye poster.

The video, directed by David Camarena, follows various workers and artists in the midst of their crafts and their hustles. Whether that be skateboarding, art, barbershops or the strip club, the attention given to them is one of understanding and care, embodying the song’s idea of not being judged. This all is interspersed with Ty, Future and Swae rapping together in a nondescript darkened location.

Watch the video below: