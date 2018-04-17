Mackenzie Scott, the Brooklyn-based artist who releases music as Torres, wrote on Twitter yesterday that she was dropped from her label 4AD “for not being commercially successful enough.” “I wish them all the best,” Scott added. “Also, fuck the music industry.”

According to Scott’s tweet, she had signed to a three-album deal with 4AD that was cut short. Her acclaimed third album Three Futures, released last year, was her first album with the storied British label, after a self-released debut in 2013 and sophomore album on Partisan Records two years later. When reached for comment, 4AD declined to respond to Torres’ characterization of her departure from the label; through a publicist, Torres declined to elaborate on her tweet. Read Spin’s review of Three Futures here.