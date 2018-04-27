Hear a Brief Clip of New Music from Tool

After over a decade since their last album 10,000 Days, Tool have finally shared new music. In a clip posted to their Facebook page, the band has unveiled a bit of new instrumental music, in part to advertise their previously-announced “Music Clinics,” which appears to be some sort of live “dissection and performance” of the band’s material by its creators. Though an official single still seems far-off, maybe there’s still hope that more new material is still on the way soon. Listen below and catch the band’s “Music Clinics” later this spring.

Tool 2018 music clinic dates

May 11 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

May 14 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

May 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 16 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre