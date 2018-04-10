T.J. Miller Arrested for Falsely Accusing Fellow Amtrak Passenger of Having Bomb

Comedian T.J. Miller was arrested by FBI agents on Monday night at LaGuardia airport in New York for allegedly calling in a false bomb threat, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. TMZ first reported the arrest and obtained security footage of Miller being escorted out of the airport by Port Authority officers and FBI agents.

Miller was taken into custody over a call he made on March 18 to 911 where he reported a fellow passenger on an Amtrak train from Washington D.C. to New York City for allegedly having “a bomb in her bag.” When contacted by an Amtrak cop, Miller accused a woman wearing a scarf of wanting to depart the train and leave her bag behind.

“This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before,” Miller reportedly told the officer when asked if he was drunk or had any mental health issues. “I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

While reporting the woman, Miller gave the authorities the wrong train number and they ended up stopping and searching a train in Connecticut, resulting in delays.

Miller was removed from that train because he was allegedly intoxicated. An Amtrak employee said that Miller “exchanged profanity” with the woman, but could not corroborate Miller’s account of any suspicious behavior on her part. From TMZ:

The woman told police Miller was being loud and belligerent on the train, and had made a comment about her hair. She admits they had an argument.

After speaking to all parties involved, cops determined Miller had a grudge with the woman — and made the false report about her having a bomb, as a result.

In the docs, the feds say Miller’s mayhem caused 926 man-hours worth of delays, not to mention disrupting several law enforcement agencies and bomb squads in Connecticut and New York.

Last Month, Silicon Valley crew members told The Hollywood Reporter that Miller’s on set behavior had become increasingly erratic and unpredictable before he left the show at the end of season four. In December, a former college classmate accused Miller of an especially violent and disturbing sexual assault. Miller denied her claim.

Miller was released on a $100,000 on Tuesday and is facing federal charges related to intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train. He could get up to five years in prison if convicted.